Watertown Airport Expands, to Add New Passenger Terminal

The new passenger terminal at the Watertown International Airport in the town of Hounsfield has reached an important construction milestone. In December one of the last steel beams was lifted into place.

A topping off ceremony is a longstanding construction tradition that celebrates the completion of a building’s structural phase by placing a significant beam into place — the final or tallest beam.

Jefferson County, as the owner and operator of the airport, contracted with McFarland-Johnson, Inc. (MJ) of Binghamton to complete planning, engineering design and construction administration for the new facility. MJ, and their project team including BCA Architects and Engineers of Watertown, have designed the new passenger terminal measuring approximately 25,000 square feet (and over double the size of the existing terminal) just to the west of the existing building along the nearly completed new airport access road.

The new terminal will incorporate features that have never previously been available at the airport.

An automated baggage belt will be constructed within the baggage claim to allow for incoming baggage to circulate through the space and for passengers to spread out as they await their baggage to arrive. A passenger boarding bridge (also known as a jet bridge) will be constructed connecting the new second floor waiting area directly to the aircraft.

Passengers will no longer be required to experience the elements while entering or exiting the aircraft and can comfortably walk through the climate-controlled bridge that will be constructed so that it can accommodate two aircraft parked at the terminal. The provision of escalators will also be incorporated to provide improved accessibility for travelers as they are entering and exiting the airport.

Construction of this project is in the first of two phases. The second phase is anticipated to include the construction of a connector between the new building and the existing terminal as well as improvements to the existing terminal to enable the operation of a restaurant.

The overall project is being funded through several grants received from New York state and the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as grant matches provided by Jefferson County.

The new passenger terminal is presently scheduled to open to the public in September.