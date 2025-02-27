Top Projects in Central New York

Robert Simpson, president and chief executive officer of CenterState CEO: “There is a noted shift in community mindset, from “is this real,’ to ‘we deserve to win.’ I hear it in meetings and it’s highlighted in the data shared in this year’s Economic Forecast Report.”

CenterState CEO: ‘We Are Becoming a Fast-growing Community’

By Stefan Yablonski

At a very high level, 2025 is about capitalizing on this moment, according to Robert Simpson, president and chief executive officer of CenterState CEO.

“We are becoming a fast-growing community. But this doesn’t mean that the challenges we face are any less significant. In fact, the stakes could not be higher,” he said. “But there is a noted shift in community mindset, from “is this real,’ to ‘we deserve to win.’ I hear it in meetings and it’s highlighted in the data shared in this year’s Economic Forecast Report. In fact, 86% describe Central New York’s 2025 economic outlook as good or excellent.”

Micron has crossed two major milestones off the list — receiving its chips and science award, as well as its submission of its preliminary draft environmental impact statement, he said, adding, “We can see the shift and growth of the supply chain and others in this sector taking shape.”

The economic development pipeline remains strong at nearly $6 billion representing almost 60 projects and more than 9,000 new jobs [as of early January 2025], he added.

He anticipates that as the year progresses this pipeline will continue to grow rapidly.

Over the next decade, projects like TTM, Micron, Wolfspeed and Global Foundries will ensure that one in four American-made chips are produced within 350 miles of the NY SMART I-Corridor, according to Simpson.

“Last June, alongside partners from Rochester and Buffalo our corridor was named the first tech hub award winner, the only tech hub in the nation focused on semi-conductors,” he said. “This year we anticipate a wave of advanced manufacturing investments returning to our community. Several local delegations visited Asia in the past year and we welcomed folks here explore supply chain, investment and business development opportunities related to the region’s growing prominence in the semiconductor industry. We know there will be more repeat trips in the coming year as Micron’s suppliers and others look for growth opportunities in the region.”

More Than Micron

It isn’t just Micron and other microelectronics companies that are signaling the shift in the economy.

“Many of this year’s forecasters acknowledged the impact Micron will have on driving growth in 2025 and beyond. They see emerging opportunities related to Micron in construction trades, advanced manufacturing, engineering, housing, education and tourism,” he said. “In fact, 71% of this year’s forecasters see themselves as beneficiaries of the anticipated growth of Central New York’s technology economy.”

New business formations are another bright spot in the Central New York economy, according to Simpson.

In 2022, while new business formation cooled somewhat with business applications declining slightly across New York state, Central New York saw growth, with 6,193 applications for new businesses filed.

“Part of our long-term regional strategy is a focus on small business,” he said. “Now more than ever, we need to lean into this trend and continue to drive support for all entrepreneurs in this community.

“This focus has inspired our vision for the new tech garden. No longer will we be only seeding company growth or targeting companies in the tech sector. When we open this innovation hub in the spring following a $32 million expansion project, we will be able to serve a new generation of entrepreneurs at all stages of the growth cycle and across a broad range of industries.”

Workforce Development

Growth and progress means the region also needs to be focused on talent, he added.

In the five counties of Central New York, businesses in the advanced manufacturing cluster employ roughly 15,000 people, with an average annual wage of $89,925. Half of those jobs are in production, office and administration roles, such as assemblers, software developers, first-line supervisors and managers. Forecasted demand for all jobs in these industries in Central New York is 1,213 in 2025.

According to a study by Oxford Economics, there is already a national shortage of technical workers across the entire advanced manufacturing sector, making finding that talent harder.

“In fact, 67,000 chip manufacturing jobs are at risk of going unfilled by 2030,” he said. “A plurality of missing workers are technicians.

“We heard that from our forecasters as well when asked about the most prominent hiring challenges they expect to experience in 2025. Seventy-eight percent cited the challenge of attracting and retaining the right people for the right positions. 57% say there is a limited labor force locally or too small a talent pool to find individuals with specialized skills. CenterState CEO has an important role to play as we look to increase access to new career paths for thousands of Central New Yorkers.”

Late last year, Micron named the Central New York Community Foundation as the lead intermediary to help steward the $65 million in federal dollars awarded by the Department of Commerce as part of Micron’s overall CHIPS Act incentive package. CenterState CEO and the Idaho Workforce Development Council have been named sub-intermediaries.

“These funds are designated solely for the implementation of Micron’s strategy to achieve workforce at scale as outlined in its recently released Community Impact Report. The plan is designed to prepare the future workforce with skills required to fulfill the organization’s labor needs,” he explained. “Strategies include inspiring K-12 students to pursue STEM programs, modernizing curriculum, increasing experiential learning, opening access to semiconductor careers and addressing workforce barriers such as childcare and transportation.”

In the role of sub-intermediary, CenterState CEO will work closely with Micron and local partners to inform strategy and identify workforce development programs that will prepare a diverse pool of talent for the construction and manufacturing jobs that will result from Micron’s expansion project.

The need for talent is also a driving force behind CenterState CEO’s work with New York state.

Through the ON-RAMP program will help connect New Yorkers from priority populations with careers in high growth industries like manufacturing and construction. New York state will fund a new network of workforce development centers, including a flagship location in Syracuse.

The Housing Crisis

“Uncovering and attracting talent is just one part of our needed approach. We also need more housing. We can’t underestimate the impact our current housing shortage will have on our ability to attract and retain talent,” he said. “High costs for housing are already causing affordability challenges and budget strains for many Central New York households because we have not kept pace with current demand, let alone prepared for future growth. In fact, the median selling price for a home in Central New York in 2014 was about $120,000. Now it’s $201,000. That’s an increase of 68%. Rents have also climbed fast, with a 22% increase in median rents in Syracuse last year.

“We need to build houses, expedite permitting and make room for more density. Compared to October 2023, permits for all housing units went up by 35% and multifamily permits are up 102%. However, if estimates are correct and our need is on the magnitude of 2,000-2,500 units of housing per year with about 1,000 of those as new multifamily units permitted annually, then that 102% needs to be closer to 900%-1400%.”

“Not just housing but our basic infrastructure needs to expand and evolve too. Our airport is our gateway to the rest of the world. Right now, it is nearing completion on a $28.5 million project to add capacity and improve the passenger experience,” he continued. “But this is just a small first step. In all, growing passenger and cargo demand — as well as opportunities for Syracuse to lead the way in a new era of advanced air mobility — will require more than $1 billion in upgrades and additions at the airport.”

Excited and Optimistic

“When we look ahead at all there is to achieve, it’s important to remember that we got here, to this moment of growth and opportunity, because we worked together,” he said. “As we dig into the real and necessary work that is required of us to meet this moment fully, those same partnerships and more will be necessary.

“I have never been more excited or optimistic about the year ahead. I know I have said that a few times in past years, but what makes this moment different is that this is a belief that is shared by so many more people in this community.”