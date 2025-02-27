LAST PAGE: Oswego Y Celebrates 170 Years of Service

This milestone is more than a celebration

By Cheryl Baldwin

As we celebrate the Oswego YMCA’s 170th anniversary, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the role this incredible organization has played in shaping our community.

Since 1855, the Oswego YMCA has grown from a small, faith-based initiative into a cornerstone of connection, growth and transformation for thousands of individuals and families each year.

This milestone is more than a celebration of our history—it’s a testament to the power of community and the lives we’ve touched through our mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

From its early beginnings, the YMCA began with a simple yet profound vision: to provide a safe and welcoming space where young people could learn, grow and thrive.

Through time, we’ve stayed true to that mission while expanding to meet the needs of a changing world.

Today, the Oswego YMCA is a vibrant hub for people of all ages and backgrounds. Whether it’s through after-school care, summer camps, chronic disease education, senior wellness programs, fitness or family services, we are here to uplift and empower our community.

What truly sets the Oswego YMCA apart is our unwavering commitment to inclusivity. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy, fulfilling life, regardless of their circumstances.

That’s why we are proud to offer scholarships and financial assistance, ensuring that no one is left out of the life-changing experiences the Y provides.

A Look Ahead

As we reflect on this extraordinary legacy, I am humbled by the resilience and dedication of the staff, volunteers, and members who have built the Oswego YMCA into what it is today.

Their passion, hard work and commitment to our mission are the driving force behind our success. Together, we’ve created more than a place to exercise or learn—we’ve built a community where everyone can belong, grow and thrive.

Looking to the future, we are filled with excitement and hope. While the world around us evolves, the YMCA’s mission remains steadfast: to strengthen our community and improve the well-being of individuals, families and future generations.

The next chapter of the Oswego YMCA’s journey will continue to honor our rich traditions while embracing innovation and growth.

As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we look ahead with optimism and purpose. Together, we will ensure that the values of health and wellness, inclusion, and social responsibility remain at the heart of everything we do—today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.

Here’s to 170 years of impact—and an even brighter future!

Cheryl Baldwin is the chief executive officer at the Oswego YMCA.